DeSclafani allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six across 6.1 innings Thursday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

DeSclafani pitched fairly well, with the main blemish of his line being a two-run home run by Jesus Aguilar. Otherwise, he did not allow an extra-base hit, and his two other earned runs came from Amir Garrett's failure to strand inherited runners. While DeSclafani's 4.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP aren't particularly inspiring, he has has now completed 6.1 innings in each of his past two starts as he continues to work back from an oblique injury that cost him the first two months of his season. To improve those ratio stats, he'll need to limit the longball, as he has allowed 1.9 HR/9 in 28.1 innings this season.