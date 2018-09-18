DeSclafani (7-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings to earn the loss Monday against the Brewers. He struck out five.

DeSclafani pitched quite well up until the fifth inning, when he allowed a solo home run to Domingo Santana before Christian Yelich followed with a two-run shot of his own. Unfortunately, his pitch count rose quickly at that point and he was removed prior to the start of the sixth. DeSclafani has fallen on hard times of late, allowing 13 earned runs across 13.2 innings over his last three starts. He'll carry a disappointing 4.92 ERA into this weekend's scheduled start against the Marlins.