Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Allows two runs in no-decision
DeSclafani allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 3.2 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Cardinals. He struck out four.
DeSclafani cruised until the fourth inning, when he allowed two runs on three hits and a hit batsman before his removal with two outs. He threw just 58 percent of his pitches for strikes, though he did generate four groundball outs to help his cause. DeSclafani started the month with three consecutive strong outings, but he's crashed back to earth with a 5.51 ERA across 16.1 innings over his last three starts. He has compiled a solid 15:4 K:BB over that span and will look to achieve a better result in a favorable matchup with the Padres this weekend.
