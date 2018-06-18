DeSclafani (2-1) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk across 5.2 innings en route to a win Sunday against the Pirates. He struck out four.

DeSclafani recorded his longest outing since returning and limited baserunners to great effect, with his only two real mistakes coming on solo home runs in the second and fifth innings. He threw an impressive 68 percent of his pitches for strikes and fired in first-pitch strikes to 16 of 21 batters. DeSclafani struggled in his first outing of the season, but he's gotten progressively better with each start and owns a solid 15:4 K:BB over 15.2 total innings. He'll look to continue rounding into form Saturday against the Cubs.