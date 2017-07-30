Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Another rehab start set for Thursday
DeSclafani (elbow) will make his next rehab start Thursday with Low-A Dayton.
DeSclafani will stick around at Dayton for his second straight rehab start and third overall after an excellent outing with the affiliate Saturday, during which he covered four innings in 46 pitches and allowed no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out six. Following the outing, DeSclafani threw an additional 10-to-15 pitches in the bullpen to stretch out his arm, according to Zach Buchanan of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The right-hander will presumably raise his pitch count closer to 60 in his Thursday start before moving up to a higher-level affiliate for one or two additional outings prior to his activation from the 60-day disabled list. DeSclafani seems to be trending toward a mid-August return.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Completes first rehab start•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Will throw simulated game Tuesday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not expected to return until August•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Cleared to begin throwing•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...