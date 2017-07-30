DeSclafani (elbow) will make his next rehab start Thursday with Low-A Dayton.

DeSclafani will stick around at Dayton for his second straight rehab start and third overall after an excellent outing with the affiliate Saturday, during which he covered four innings in 46 pitches and allowed no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out six. Following the outing, DeSclafani threw an additional 10-to-15 pitches in the bullpen to stretch out his arm, according to Zach Buchanan of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The right-hander will presumably raise his pitch count closer to 60 in his Thursday start before moving up to a higher-level affiliate for one or two additional outings prior to his activation from the 60-day disabled list. DeSclafani seems to be trending toward a mid-August return.