Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Avoids arbitration with Reds
DeSclafani agreed to a one-year, $860,000 deal with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After logging just 6.2 innings in the minors and zero big-league innings last season due to an elbow injury, DeSclafani received one of the lower deals among first-year arbitration players. He reportedly threw all of his pitches in instructional league games in December, and figures to report to spring training fully ready to secure a rotation spot. DeSclafani has a career 3.99 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 341 MLB innings, and makes for a fine endgame option in deeper formats.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Feeling good after instructional league•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Taken off DL•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: May not return this season•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Resumes throwing•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Diagnosed with elbow tendinitis•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Forearm issue not deemed severe•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...