DeSclafani agreed to a one-year, $860,000 deal with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After logging just 6.2 innings in the minors and zero big-league innings last season due to an elbow injury, DeSclafani received one of the lower deals among first-year arbitration players. He reportedly threw all of his pitches in instructional league games in December, and figures to report to spring training fully ready to secure a rotation spot. DeSclafani has a career 3.99 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 341 MLB innings, and makes for a fine endgame option in deeper formats.