DeSclafani was activated from the paternity list Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 30-year-old was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the team for the weekend after spending some time with his family. DeSclafani could take the mound during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
