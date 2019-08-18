Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Beats Cardinals for eighth win
DeSclafani (8-7) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in a win over the Cardinals on Saturday.
He kept the first-place Cardinals at bay, with the lone blemish being a solo homer allowed to Matt Carpenter in the second inning. DeSclafani induced 15 swinging strikes on 89 pitches, which will boost what is already a career-high swinging-strike rate. The 29-year-old has been inconsistent from start to start on account of his homer issues, but he does a lot well and has appeal in fantasy as a matchups play. He lines up for a road start in Pittsburgh next week.
