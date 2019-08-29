Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Blanks Marlins for ninth win
DeSclafani (9-7) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over the Marlins, giving up two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander was simply dominant, not allowing a runner into scoring position while firing 71 of 110 pitches for strikes. DeSclafani will take a 4.05 ERA and 139:42 K:BB through 135.2 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the Phillies.
