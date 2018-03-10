DeSclafani threw three scoreless innings Friday against the Rangers, inducing seven ground balls while retiring eight of his final nine batters, including a big double play in the first inning, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I was able to kind of catch my groove," DeSclafani said. "I was throwing a lot of strikes and they were just hitting it on the ground. I had some quick innings after I got that double play. I thought it was about to be a long inning for a second [in the first]. It ended up turning out great."

DeSclafani is getting closer to being ready for the start of the season. This was especially encouraging after his previous outing went poorly.