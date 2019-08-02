DeSclafani (6-6) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Braves after surrendering three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings.

DeSclafani got off to a rough first inning, giving up a leadoff double to Ronald Acuna, a single to Ozzie Albies and a three-run home run to Freddie Freeman before finally recording the first out. The 29-year-old then allowed one final run in the second off an RBI single by Jose Peraza before settling in. Over his last 10 starts, DeSclafani is 4-3 with a 60:13 K:BB. He now owns a 4.07 ERA and 1.30 WHIP on the season and will look to bounce back with a Tuesday showdown against the Angels.