DeSclafani (elbow) made a rehab start with the Reds' rookie-level Arizona League club Sunday, tossing 2.1 innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk. He struck out three batters.

It was the first game action for DeSclafani since last September, as he was never able to toe the rubber in spring training after experiencing tenderness in his elbow that was later diagnosed as a UCL sprain. He tossed 47 pitches in the outing, with manager Bryan Price reporting that DeSclafani flashed a "good slider" and "good velocity," according to Ben Weinrib of MLB.com. Price noted that he's still hopeful the right-hander will be able to return from the 60-day disabled list in mid-to-late August, but before that happens, he'll need to raise his pitch count while completing several more rehab starts across multiple minor-league affiliates. DeSclafani is scheduled to make his next outing Saturday with Low-A Dayton, likely throwing 45 to 50 pitches.