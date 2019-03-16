DeSclafani cruised against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits over five innings, striking out seven.

The Opening Day starting gig remains undecided by the Reds, but they could make a good case for DeSclafani getting the gig given his strong performance and health so far this spring.

