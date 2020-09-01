DeSclafani (1-2) took the loss Monday as the Reds fell 7-5 to the Cardinals, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander had no feel for the strike zone after returning from the paternity list over the weekend, throwing only 48 of 92 pitches for strikes. When he did get the ball over the plate, bad things tended to happen -- DeSclafani was scored upon in all four of his frames, and his last pitch left the yard for a grand slam. The disastrous outing inflated his ERA by two whole runs, and he'll take a rough 7.71 mark into his next start Saturday in Pittsburgh.