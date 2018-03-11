DeSclafani was diagnosed Sunday with a left oblique strain, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

According to manager Bryan Price, DeSclafani suffered the injury during his Friday start against the Rangers in which he tossed three scoreless innings of one-hit ball. The righty missed an extended period of time during the 2016 season with a similar injury, so this setback could certainly affect DeSclafani's Opening Day availability. A recovery timeline has not been revealed, so fantasy owners will simply have to wait and see how soon the 27-year-old will be able to return to the mound. It's an unfortunate blow for a pitcher who has experienced his fair shares of injuries over the past couple of seasons.