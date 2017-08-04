An MRI on DeSclafani's elbow only revealed tendinitis and although surgery doesn't seem to be necessary, he'll receive a second opinion on the matter, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It seems like "Disco" avoided any serious injury in this instance, but given how much he's dealt with already, the Reds will likely take the cautious approach with him and not rush him back into action. He had been ramping up his pitch count in various rehab games over the past week, but this will likely keep him out of action for a bit longer. A firmer timetable for his return should come forth once he's cleared to throw again.