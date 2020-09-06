DeSclafani didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over four-plus innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander appeared headed for his second win of the season after a four-run third inning by the Reds, but after DeSclafani walked Bryan Reynolds to lead off the fifth he got the hook and fell short of qualifying. DeSclafani threw 83 pitches (49 strikes) in this one but hasn't been able to complete five innings in any of his last four appearances. He'll carry a 7.20 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 16:14 K:BB through 25 IP into his next outing Friday in St. Louis.