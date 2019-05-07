Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Earns second win
DeSclafani earned his second win of the season Monday against the Giants, allowing four runs (three earned) over six innings. He struck out eight while giving up four hits and two walks.
DeSclafani now has 44 strikeouts in 37 innings this season and has tallied eight Ks in back-to-back outings. With the Reds' offense finally waking up this weekend, perhaps DeSclafani and the other starters can benefit more if they keep pitching well. This actually was a little worse than his recent form, but after the Reds jumped out to a big lead in the first inning, it was more than enough.
