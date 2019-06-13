DeSclafani (3-3) allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks across 5.2 innings to earn a victory against the Indians on Wednesday.

Keeping the ball in the park the last two outings has done wonders for DeSclafani. He has yielded just three runs in his last 10.2 innings (2.53 ERA), and during those two starts, he's permitted zero homers. Over his previous five appearances, DeSclafani allowed nine homers and posted a 6.94 ERA. He's still not pitching very deep into games, but owners will take his last two outings. Overall, the 29-year-old is 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 65 innings. DeSclafani is scheduled to face the Astros at home next Tuesday.