Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Exits early in rehab start
DeSclafani (elbow) exited Thursday's rehab start with Low-A Dayton after recording just one out.
DeSclafani was tagged for seven runs and was able to record just one out before meeting with the team trainer and ultimately exiting Thursday's minor-league rehab start in the top of the first inning. An update on the rehabbing pitcher's condition should become available following the game, but it's clear that DeSclafani isn't where he needs to be in order to rejoin the Reds' rotation in the near future.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Another rehab start set for Thursday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Completes first rehab start•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Will throw simulated game Tuesday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not expected to return until August•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...