DeSclafani (elbow) exited Thursday's rehab start with Low-A Dayton after recording just one out.

DeSclafani was tagged for seven runs and was able to record just one out before meeting with the team trainer and ultimately exiting Thursday's minor-league rehab start in the top of the first inning. An update on the rehabbing pitcher's condition should become available following the game, but it's clear that DeSclafani isn't where he needs to be in order to rejoin the Reds' rotation in the near future.