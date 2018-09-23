DeSclafani (7-7) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out 10 as the Reds fell 5-1 to the Marlins.

The right-hander didn't get much help from his offense, but the unearned runs were entirely of his own making, as he committed two errors in the fourth inning to help put the first two runs of the game on the board. The 10 strikeouts were a career high for DeSclafani, but he's been far from a fantasy asset down the stretch, posting a 6.56 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 2.0 HR/9 and 38:10 K:BB over his last 35.2 innings. He's set for one more start this season at home Saturday against the Pirates.