Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Fans seven vs. Phillies
DeSclafani tossed 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven as he didn't factor into the decision Friday against Philadelphia.
DeSclafani surrendered a two-run homer to Odubel Herrera in the third, followed by another run in the fifth, but he exited the game with his team ahead, 5-3. DeSclafani has struggled over his last three starts, allowing 12 runs across 12 innings, and he sits with an uninspiring 5.47 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 48:17 K:BB through 52.2 innings this season. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which is slated for Thursday against a tough Nationals' lineup.
