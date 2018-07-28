DeSclafani tossed 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven as he didn't factor into the decision Friday against Philadelphia.

DeSclafani surrendered a two-run homer to Odubel Herrera in the third, followed by another run in the fifth, but he exited the game with his team ahead, 5-3. DeSclafani has struggled over his last three starts, allowing 12 runs across 12 innings, and he sits with an uninspiring 5.47 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 48:17 K:BB through 52.2 innings this season. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which is slated for Thursday against a tough Nationals' lineup.