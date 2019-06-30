DeSclafani (5-4) gave up no runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven through six innings to take the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

DeSclafani forced 11 swinging strikes and was efficient, throwing only 73 pitches through six innings. The right-hander allowed one or fewer runs in four of his five starts in June. The Reds do not let him face a lineup for a third time, which limits his upside, but it could be an explanation for his recent effectiveness. DeSclafani will look to keep rolling in his next start Saturday against the Indians at Great American Ball Park.