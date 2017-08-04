Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Forearm issue not deemed severe
DeSclafani (elbow) isn't expected to miss much time due to the forearm discomfort he experienced in his most recent rehab start, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The injury appears to be fairly minor, thankfully, and Buchanan adds that no further operations (including Tommy John surgery that's frequently associated with forearm tightness) are expected to heal this new issue. DeSclafani appears to be close to returning from the DL, although this setback likely pushes his return timetable into late August at the earliest.
