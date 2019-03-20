Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Fourth start of season
DeSclafani will pitch fourth among Reds starters to begin the season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Luis Castillo will get the Opening Day nod for the Reds, followed by Sonny Gray, Tanner Roark and then DeSclafani. That means that DeSclafani has to face the Brewers instead of the Pirates for his first start.
