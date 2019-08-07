DeSclafani (7-6) allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Angels.

DeSclafani allowed a three-run home run to Justin Upton in the first inning but surrendered only one run -- a solo shot to Mike Trout -- thereafter. Aside from the two long balls, DeSclafani held the Angels without an extra-base hit and didn't allow any sustained rallies. This effort ended a seven-start stretch in which he allowed three or fewer earned runs, though his value has been limited by his inability to work deep into games as he's completed six innings just three times in his past eight appearances. He's currently scheduled to take his next turn through the rotation on Monday at Washington.