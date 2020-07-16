DeSclafani threw four innings in Monday's scrimmage and all of the Reds five starters have worked at least three innings in one scrimmage so far, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds appear confident that they'll be at least close to full capacity by Opening Day. DeSclafani will go fifth in the Reds' rotation, meaning his first start will come on Tuesday July 28 against the Cubs, followed by a Sunday start in Detroit on August 1 if everything goes to plan.