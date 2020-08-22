DeSclafani allowed two runs on three hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Friday. He struck out two.

It wasn't a spectacular outing for DeSclafani -- the four walks were a season-high for the righty -- but he left the Reds in a good position. A pinch-hit grand slam from Matt Davidson took DeSclafani off the hook. He's posted a 5.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. The 30-year-old lines up to face the Brewers on the road Thursday.