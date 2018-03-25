DeSclafani (oblique) is slated to open the season the disabled list, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

DeSclafani hasn't pitched since coming out of his March 9 Cactus League start with a strained left oblique, so his move to the DL isn't a surprising one. There remains no definitive timetable for when DeSclafani will resume throwing, so there's a good chance he misses multiple turns through the Cincinnati rotation.