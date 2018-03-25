Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Headed for disabled list
DeSclafani (oblique) is slated to open the season the disabled list, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
DeSclafani hasn't pitched since coming out of his March 9 Cactus League start with a strained left oblique, so his move to the DL isn't a surprising one. There remains no definitive timetable for when DeSclafani will resume throwing, so there's a good chance he misses multiple turns through the Cincinnati rotation.
