Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Hit hard by Bucs
DeSclafani (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Reds fell 6-2 to the Pirates, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.
The punchouts were encouraging, but four of the six hits DeSclafani gave up went for extra bases -- including two solo shots by Corey Dickerson. The right-hander will carry a 5.40 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Phillies.
