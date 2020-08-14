DeSclafani (1-1) allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one across two innings to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates.

DeSclafani surrendered two solo home runs in the first inning, but really came unraveled in the second frame. He allowed nine of the first ten batters he faced to reach base, including a leadoff home run to Gregory Polanco. After the game, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that DeSclafani was tipping his pitches. DeSclafani had yet to allow an earned run across 11 innings this season prior to this outing, so he'll look to get on track on his next turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Wednesday at Kansas City.