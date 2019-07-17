DeSclafani didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

While the right-hander was stingy with the hits, two of the Cubs' knocks left the yard -- including a solo shot by Kris Bryant in the sixth inning that tied the score at 3-3 and chased DeSclafani from the game one out shy of his third straight quality start. He'll take a 4.29 ERA and 94:27 K:BB through 92.1 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Cardinals.