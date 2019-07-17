Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Homer-prone in no-decision
DeSclafani didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out four.
While the right-hander was stingy with the hits, two of the Cubs' knocks left the yard -- including a solo shot by Kris Bryant in the sixth inning that tied the score at 3-3 and chased DeSclafani from the game one out shy of his third straight quality start. He'll take a 4.29 ERA and 94:27 K:BB through 92.1 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Provides quality start•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Fires six scoreless innings•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Gives up six runs in loss•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Notches second straight win•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Earns third win•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Tosses solid outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...