DeSclafani will not take the mound Friday due to inclement weather, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The Nationals announced that Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, so look for DeSclafani to take the mound during one of those contests. Across 10 starts this year, he's logged a 5.47 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 8.2 K/9.