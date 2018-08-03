Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Inclement weather postpones start
DeSclafani will not take the mound Friday due to inclement weather, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The Nationals announced that Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, so look for DeSclafani to take the mound during one of those contests. Across 10 starts this year, he's logged a 5.47 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 8.2 K/9.
