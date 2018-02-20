Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Lock for rotation spot barring health issues
DeSclafani is expected to open the season in the Reds' starting rotation assuming he gets through spring training healthy, John Fay of Cincinnati.com reports.
An injury-free camp definitely isn't a given for DeSclafani, as the 27-year-old missed all of the 2017 campaign with an elbow issue and sat out the first two months of 2016 due to an oblique injury. While he missed all of last season, DeScalafani made five starts in the Instructional League in October and is set to enter Catcus League action at full health following a normal offseason. He'll look to get through spring with no issues and reestablish himself as one of the Reds' top arms.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Avoids arbitration with Reds•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Feeling good after instructional league•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Taken off DL•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: May not return this season•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Resumes throwing•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Diagnosed with elbow tendinitis•
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...