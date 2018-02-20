DeSclafani is expected to open the season in the Reds' starting rotation assuming he gets through spring training healthy, John Fay of Cincinnati.com reports.

An injury-free camp definitely isn't a given for DeSclafani, as the 27-year-old missed all of the 2017 campaign with an elbow issue and sat out the first two months of 2016 due to an oblique injury. While he missed all of last season, DeScalafani made five starts in the Instructional League in October and is set to enter Catcus League action at full health following a normal offseason. He'll look to get through spring with no issues and reestablish himself as one of the Reds' top arms.