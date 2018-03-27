Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Looking at return in May or June
DeSclafani (oblique) is now pain-free but doesn't project to return until May or even June, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
This is similar to the last time that DeSclafani was out with a strained oblique - his return took longer than expected and longer than many pitchers with similar injuries.
