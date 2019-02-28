Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Makes spring debut Wednesday
DeSclafani threw a scoreless inning against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing a hit and a walk. Afterward he said he is focusing on throwing his curveball more this spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
DeSclafani threw two curveballs in Wednesday's outing, including one against Yolmer Sanchez that was pretty good. "He made a good swing and fouled it off. I've just got to keep throwing curveballs," DeSclafani said. According to Statcast, DeSclafani threw the curveball just 3.6% of the time last year, but it drew the second-highest whiff rate among his five pitches.
