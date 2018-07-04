Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Mediocre against White Sox
DeSclafani gave up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings against the White Sox on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision.
The two rebuilding clubs combined to score 20 runs in this one, so neither starter factored in the decision. DeSclafani and his counterpart, Lucas Giolito, failed to prevent runs at acceptable clips, but the Reds' hurler was the better starter by a slight margin. Thursday's off day may allow DeSclafani to get a two-start week next week, with the first start coming Monday in Cleveland and the second coming in St. Louis.
