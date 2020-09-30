DeSclafani did not make the Reds' roster for the NL Wild Card Series.
If he had made the roster, he would have only been used as a mop-up man out of the bullpen. DeSclafani has a 10.72 ERA and 2.25 WHIP over his last 22.2 innings.
