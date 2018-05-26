DeSclafani (oblique) gave up six runs on eight hits over five innings for Triple-A Louisville in a rehab assignment outing Friday. He'll probably need at least one more outing before getting activated from the DL, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

The good news for DeSclafani is that he was able to throw 93 pitches without a setback, and he struck out eight batters, walking just one. The Reds have plenty of alternatives to remove from the rotation to make room for him, too - Sal Romano has struggled recently, as has Tyler Mahle. Moreover, they could opt to move Homer Bailey and his 6.21 ERA to the bullpen, though that would take some courage, given his contract.