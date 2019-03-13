DeSclafani continued to focus on throwing more curveballs in his most recent outing against the Indians on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I thought I threw some really good curveballs, but I want to get it a little more action as far as swings and misses and stuff like that," DeSclafani said. "I think that's just going to come with time. I just have to keep throwing it."

DeSclafani is searching for an out pitch to throw against left-handers, as his fastball got crushed by them last season, and lefties were his nemesis all season long. To that end, the home run he gave up Monday night came on a 3-1 fastball.