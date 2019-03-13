Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: More curveballs this spring
DeSclafani continued to focus on throwing more curveballs in his most recent outing against the Indians on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I thought I threw some really good curveballs, but I want to get it a little more action as far as swings and misses and stuff like that," DeSclafani said. "I think that's just going to come with time. I just have to keep throwing it."
DeSclafani is searching for an out pitch to throw against left-handers, as his fastball got crushed by them last season, and lefties were his nemesis all season long. To that end, the home run he gave up Monday night came on a 3-1 fastball.
