Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: No-decision despite strong outing against Giants
DeSclafani didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Giants, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 7.2 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander threw 100 pitches (66 strikes) while recording his third straight quality start and fifth of the season. DeSclafani finally appears 100 percent healthy after missing all of 2017 with elbow trouble and battling an oblique issue earlier this year, and he'll carry a 4.12 ERA into his next start Thursday on the road against the Cubs.
