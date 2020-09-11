DeSclafani is not scheduled to start this weekend against the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 30-year-old hasn't completed five innings during a start since Aug. 8 and has surrendered 20 runs over those four outings, and he won't be taking the mound this weekend in St. Louis. Tejay Antone will receive another start in his place for the Reds, though DeSclafani could still start during Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
