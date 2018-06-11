DeSclafani (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings as he picked up the win Sunday against the Cardinals.

St. Louis got to DeSclafani for two runs in the third, but Cincinnati answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, followed by four more in the fourth to give their starter a 5-2 lead. The Reds would ultimately end up taking the series finale, 6-3. DeSclafani was able to bounce back in his second start of the 2018 campaign after allowing four runs through five innings in his first big-league outing since September of 2016. He sits with a 5.40 ERA and 11:3 K:BB over 10 innings this season.