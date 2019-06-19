DeSclafani (4-3) earned the win Tuesday at Houston with one run allowed on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

DeSclafani kept the Astros off the board until the sixth inning when he gave up back-to-back doubles, which spelled the end of his evening. The 29-year-old hasn't completed six frames since early May but has still pitched well lately with at least five innings and one run allowed in each of his last three starts. DeSclafani will look to keep that streak going Sunday at Milwaukee.