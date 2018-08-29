Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Notches win against Brewers
DeSclafani (7-4) gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He picked up the win.
He had a brilliant three-start run from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, but has now given up eight runs on 18 hits and two walks over 12.2 innings in his last two starts, upping his ERA to 4.34. Fortunately, Junior Guerra got pummeled by the Reds' hitters, so DeSclafani at least notched his seventh win of the season. He will have another tough matchup Sunday in St. Louis.
