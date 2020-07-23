DeSclafani was placed on the injured list Thursday with a mild right teres major strain.

This is a tough break for DeSclafani, who was on track to start the fifth game of the season for Cincinnati. Per Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer, the injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious, and the right-hander could return after missing just one start. Tyler Mahle will likely take his place in the rotation for the time being.