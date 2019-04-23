Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Outing pushed back to Friday
DeSclafani will start Friday's game against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
DeSclafani's next turn through the rotation was scheduled for Thursday against Atlanta, but the Reds have elected to push him back a day, giving Luis Castillo a crack at the Braves in the series finale.
