Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Picks up win and quality start
DeSclafani (5-3) earned a win and a quality start Saturday against the Nationals. He allowed a run on six hits and a walk in seven innings, striking out a pair.
The righty pitched three one-two-three innings and largely avoided trouble in his other four frames. The solid showing lowered his season ERA to 4.98, but neither that ERA nor his 7.5 K/9 are doing much for fantasy owners. He'll look to build on his performance Friday against the Diamondbacks.
