Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Placed on 60-day DL
DeSclafani (oblique) was placed on the 60-day DL.
He has a left oblique strain and last time DeSclafani dealt with that injuries he ended up needing more time to recover than the typical pitcher. It's possible he returns in late May, but it wouldn't be surprising if his absence stretched into June.
