Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Provides quality start
DeSclafani gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings during Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Indians. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
Francisco Lindor provided Cleveland's only offense against DeSclafani, as he hit a pair of solo home runs to right field. The 29-year-old finished the first half on a strong note Saturday and has a 4.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 90:26 K:BB through 86.2 innings.
